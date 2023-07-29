No going back as NLC insists on August 2 strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that there will be no going back on its proposed industrial action which is scheduled to commence on August 2 despite threats by the Federal Government of a subsisting court injunction against the union going on strike.

The Federal Government had, in a warning, cautioned the labour union against embarking on any strike because of an existing order by the national industrial court, saying such would be a contempt of court.

But in a communique released at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday, the labour union said the strike will go on as scheduled and called on civil society organisations and its councils across the states to join in the upcoming nationwide strike to protest the high cost of living in the country.

The NLC congress also insisted that there must be a reversal of policies by the federal government that have resulted in “mass sufferings and deprivation across the nation”.

The communique jointly signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, noted that it “would be left with no option but to commence an indefinite strike on August 2, if the federal government failed to meet its demands.”

The communique also directed committees across all states to begin mobilisation for the planned protest, citing that the resolution to embark on the protest was in line with all the decisions of the NLC’s central working committee.

“Consequently, NEC had directed all affiliates and state councils to begin immediate mobilisation and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities including the ones already on the streets to ensure that the government listens to the people,” part of the communiqué reads.

“NEC condems the unseriousness of the federal government towards the creation of frameworks to cushion the impact of its hike in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) or petrol was demonstrated not only in the quality of its representation in the hastily called meeting of yesterday but also in their unpreparedness to deal with the issues as canvassed.

“The union, therefore, set up strategy committees across all the states urging all affiliates and state councils including the civil society to come out beginning Wednesday, August 2, 2023, across the nation to protest the government’s insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians,” the communique added.

