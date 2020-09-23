Governors meet on impending NLC strike Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will meet on Thursday in a bid to avert the impending industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress over the recent increase in the petrol price.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The NLC had said on Monday it would go ahead with its September 28 nationwide protest and industrial action over the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

The statement read: “Ahead of the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress to resort to an industrial action to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike oil and electricity prices in the country.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is holding an emergency meeting of all the governors to seek ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meeting which is the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference starts at 6:00 p.m. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 25.”

