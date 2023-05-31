Tinubu to meet NLC over plan to remove fuel subsidy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Government are to meet on Wednesday over the plan to remove petrol subsidy.

According to the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero, during an interview with Sunrise Daily programme, on Channels Television, on Wednesday morning, the meeting is scheduled for 2pm.

“Government seems to have shown interest in discussion. As at last night, they reached out and we have fixed 2pm today (Wednesday) to commence discussion,” Ajaero said.

He added: “There, all other issues will discussed because you can’t just say there no subsidy and then you are not producing and leave us to the vagaries of the market, to people who want to sell the product they bought for N10 for N100 to maximise profit. If there is no more garri, we must find out what to eat.”

Ajaero’s statement followed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on Monday that his administration would end subsidy payments.

Nigerian govt owes NNPCL N2.8tr in fuel subsidy payments – Kyari

“We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor.

“Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” Tinubu said.

The removal of the subsidy is slated at the end of June 2023, as the immediately past President, Muhammadu Buhari, only budgeted for it between January to June.

Although the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, said Buhari’s government was unable to pay for subsidy before his tenure ended.

This led to Buhari’s government owing the NNPC N2.8 trillion, which Kyari said should not be allowed to increase, hence, his reason for backing Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy.

