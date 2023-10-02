Nigerian govt, organized labour resume talks in last-grasp effort to avert strike

The Federal Government and organised labour on Monday resumed talks on the ongoing efforts by both parties to avert the shutdown of the country’s economy by the unions.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had last Tuesday declared an indefinite strike beginning from October 3 to protest the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the current administration.

The organs of the two unions are expected to brief the federal government’s representatives on the outcome of their meetings held earlier on Monday.

The NLC and TUC on Sunday night promised to present the federal government’s offers to their various organs before taking a final position on the strike.

At Sunday’s meeting, the government resolved to waive the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel for six months.

It also promised to fast-track the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to address the problem of transpiration arising from the removal of fuel subsidy, among other measures.

