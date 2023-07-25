The Federal Government has been warned to hasten negotiations with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) or face workers’ protests over the hardship in the country.

According to TUC President, Festus Osifor, the government has been dragging its feet with the demands of the workers’ union since negotiation started on June 19.

Recall that the workers’ union and FG have been in discussions over palliatives to cushion the ripple effect of the removal of subsidy on fuel.

FG’s decision to stop subsidising fuel led to the increase of petrol price from N189 per litre to N580-N600 per litre. Also, the devaluation of the naira also significantly increased the dollar rate.

In light of the hardship caused by the policies of President Bola Tinubu, Osifor said the government has two weeks left to decide on the post-subsidy palliatives, which would end on August 19. He disclosed that should FG fail to reach an agreement with the workers, there will be a nationwide industrial action.

He made this known on Monday according to reports that quoted him saying: “Government gave a timeline of eight weeks, begining from June 19, and if you do your calculation, eight weeks is going to be end by August 19.

“So far we have stayed more than one month and we felt that we are not going at the speed we anticipated and we want the government to fast tract action to ensure that between now and next two weeks all the committees must have submitted their report so that the Presidential Steering Committee can conclude it’s work immediately because we cannot continue to blow big, big grammar while Nigerians are suffering and people are trekking long distances to work.”

Osifor revealed that some committees of the union have met with the government, while meetings haven’t been held with other committees from the workers’ side.

Disclosing the demands of the workers, Osifor said the union requested alternatives to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) such as CNG, provision of palliatives, cut in cost of governance, cash transfer and intervention fund amongst others.

“As at today we have formed technical committees on cash transfers, on intervention fund, on reduction of cost of governance, on energy and power (developing CNG as alternative to PMS) and fixing of refineries.

“We also have technical committees on education and health and Mass Transit.”

