Osun govt suspends Iree Polytechnic’s rector four months after appointment

The Osun State Government has suspended the Rector of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, over reports of financial recklessness.

Odetayo was suspended four months after Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, appointed him.

Alabi Adeyemi has been appointed by the state government to take the place of Rector Odetayo.

The announcement of the suspension of Odetayo and the appointment of Adeyemi were contained in separate letters signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, A. K. Jimoh.

The state government alleged that the suspension of Odetayi was a result of corruption and abuse of office among others.

According to the letter by Jimoh, “You are hereby suspended as the Rector of the institution sequel to the strong allegations of financial recklessness, corruption, misappropriation of funds, abuse of office among others.

“You are to proceed on suspension immediately while investigations into the allegations levelled against you commence soon.”

The Permanent Secretary also said the appointment of Adeyemi was approved by the state governor Adeleke.

“This is to communicate the approval of the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, to appoint Mr. ALABI Kehinde Adeyemi as the Acting Rector of the institution. Mr. Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi will take over from Dr. T.A. Odetayo who is being investigated over the allegations of financial recklessness, corruption and misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

“The erstwhile Rector should step aside pending the time the allegations against him are properly investigated by relevant bodies.

“The appointment of the Acting Rector takes immediate effect.”

