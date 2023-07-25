SUBSIDY REMOVAL: Ogun Govt approves N10,000 cash palliatives for civil servants, pensioners

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Monday, approved palliatives for the state’s employees and retirees to lessen the consequences of the termination of the fuel subsidy.

The regulations will go into effect starting in July, according to a statement by the state government’s secretary, Tokunbo Talabi.

Talabi said, “The cash palliatives include N10,000 cash for each Public Servant, including Pensioners, “to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, for a period of three months, in the first instance.”

The statement further read, “The governor also approved hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel in the state and approval of peculiar allowance for public servants in the state, the immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022.

“He also approved payment of March and April, 2023 leave bonuses for public servants in the state and the immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.

“The Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to work out modalities of ensuring that 20% of their staff strengths are off-duty daily to ease the effect of recent increase in fuel price among Public Servants.

“The launch of electric motorbikes and tricycles all over the state.

“Commencement of conversion of State Mass Transit buses to CNG including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation to reduce cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what obtained before deregulation. The first set is in the final stages and will be introduced to our roads in a matter of days.”

“State Government to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through Special Schemes to boost production capacity and employment generation.”

