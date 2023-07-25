Emefiele in court, pleads not guilty to charges

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the two counts of alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Emefiele, who is facing two counts bordering on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition preferred against him by the Federal Ministry of Justice, made the not guilty plea on Tuesday when he was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Justice Ministry, in the charge, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrelled shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

It also accused him of illegally being in possession of 23 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, adding that the defendant committed the offences on June 15, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The ministry further stated that the offence committed contravened Section 4 and Section 8 of the Firearms Cap F28 laws of the Federation Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b) (I),(II) of the same Act.

