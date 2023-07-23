Lagos govt vows to sustain clampdown on rail track squatters

The Lagos State government on Sunday cleared trail tracks on the Agege axis of the metropolis as part of its ongoing exercise to restore sanity along the railway corridors of the state.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Task Force, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who confirmed the news in a statement, said the agency’s chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, led the morning exercise.

Jejeloye, according to the statement, said the operation was necessary to save lives and property by ensuring security along rail tracks in the state.

He said the exercise was carried out to discourage all forms of business activities on rail tracks and prevent obstructions that could hinder the smooth movement of trains.

The chairman said: “The activities of these traders are defacing the outlook of the rail tracks by setting up these slums and makeshift buildings here, but we will make sure that we leave no form of environmental crimes unchecked.

“We have made an irreversible decision to carry out operations and remain here to discourage them from returning.

“This singular operation is just the tip of the iceberg but the major activities are coming up in the coming weeks.”

Jejeloye assured the people of Lagos that the move to ensure sanity on rail tracks would be sustained till the government achieves the desired results.

