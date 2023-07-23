Police arrest Beninese father, others over attempted use of son for money ritual

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old Beninese father, Mr. Pome Banda, and three others who allegedly lured a nine-year-old boy from the Benin Republic for a money ritual.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Mr. Ari Mohammed, confirmed the news to journalists in Lagos.

Mohammed said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Zone 2 got information about the plan and deployed police operatives to act as the herbalists who wanted to help them to use the boy for a money ritual.

The AIG said: “The operatives started discussing with the boy’s father, his brother living in Nigeria, one Benjamin Balobi, and two Nigerians – Segun Shile and Ige Koshelu.

“Banda left Ajah Jakatome, his hometown in the Benin Republic, and came to Nigeria on May 30, 2023, with his son after telling him that they were coming to secure a housemaid job for him.

The boy was given to a man simply identified as Baba Shina, now at large, as his house help.

“After the boy lived with Baba Shina for a month, he was then taken back to Cotonou and N35,000 was given to his father in his presence as salary so as to confuse the boy.

“Between June 17 and 23, Banda, after making final arrangements with other suspects, brought the boy from Benin Republic again to Nigeria for money-making ritual purposes.

“The four suspects involved were arrested at Sango Ota in Ogun, the presumed native doctor place, stressing that all suspects have confessed to the crime.

“They will be charged to court soon at the completion of the investigation.”

