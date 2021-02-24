Lagos police arrests man who stabbed neighbour to death | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed on Tuesday that it’s officers have arrested one Sunday Amaefula for allegedly stabbing one Chibuike Nwanne to death with a broken bottle in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased and his wife returned home from a party when an argument which led to a fight ensued between him and Amaefula’s brother, Ifeanyi Emmanuel.

In the process, Amaefula allegedly stabbed the 43-year-old to death, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.

He said, “Police operatives attached to the Makinde Division, Lagos State, on Monday, February 22, 2021, around 12.30am, arrested one Sunday Amaefula, 53, for stabbing one Chibuike Nwanne, 43, to death.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased had an altercation with the suspect’s brother, one Ifeanyi Emmanuel, his neighbour, before the suspect stabbed him to death with a bottle in their house. The deceased, who got married last year, is survived by his pregnant wife.”

In another development, Adejobi stated that two suspected armed robbers identified as Mojeed Satan, 28, and Kudaisi Ajetumobi, 26, were arrested in Alakara area of the state for being in possession of firearms.

The PPRO stated, “The Divisional Police Officer of Alakara and his men, while on patrol, intercepted two men on a motorcycle. During a search, two brand new Beretta pistols with three magazines and 22 pieces of live ammunition were recovered from them.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects and the exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.”

