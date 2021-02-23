Police arrests five for allegedly lynching man over missing goat in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Benue State have arrested five persons for allegedly lynching a middle-aged man over a missing goat in Lessel, Ushongo local government area of the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development to journalists in Makurdi, said all the suspects would be arraigned to court after the completion of an investigation into the matter.

She said the deceased died as a result of the severe injuries he sustained from the torture he suffered in the hands of the group.

According to her, the man was confirmed dead at a local clinic where he was dumped by the group.

She said five suspects are already in police custody and undergoing investigation for their alleged involvement in the man’s murder.

A resident in the area told journalists that the deceased was accused of stealing a goat by his brother, and was later reported to the youths in the area for action.

“In the process of investigation, they decided to consult an Oracle, and according to them, the Oracle man revealed to them that it was the deceased that stole the goat.

“The deceased, however, denied the allegation, but in a bid to ensure that he admitted and returned the said goat, the suspects persisted with all forms of torture despite pleas by neighbours.

“When it became obvious to them that he will not survive, they moved and dump his body at the private clinic where he gave up the ghost,” the resident said.

