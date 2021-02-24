Ghana to receive first COVID-19 vaccines distributed by COVAX | Ripples Nigeria

International
Ghana to receive first COVID-19 vaccines distributed by COVAX
The first COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global sharing scheme COVAX, have on Wednesday, been dispatched to Ghana.
According to a joint statement by WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), The shipments represent the “beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.
“These 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine are now in Ghana’s capital Accra.
Read also: Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
“After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 80,700 Ghanaians getting infected with the virus and over 580 lost lives, the path to recovery for the people of Ghana can finally begin.”
The COVAX initiative has planned to deliver nearly 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year.
