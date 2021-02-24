Ebonyi police arrests s*worker trying to sell own baby for N40,000 | Ripples Nigeria

A 32-year-old s*x worker has been arrested on Tuesday by the Ebonyi police for allegedly trying to sell her four months old baby for N40,000.

The woman identified as Victoria Chukwube said she wanted to sell the child to raise money to start a business of selling drinks.

She said she did not have the financial ability to take care of the child.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, while parading the suspect, said she was arrested following a tip off.

“So her name is Chukwube Victoria, she told us she is a commercial sex hawker and that she has this baby which she is carrying.

“She said if she leaves here she would continue to look out for prospective buyers.

“But we tried to talk to her and to make her see the value of being a mother, but she refused.

“She even told us that if we allow her to go home with the baby she will throw the baby away and that she can’t tell who got her pregnant,” Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The suspect also said that “I want to sell the baby at the rate of N40,000 to start up a business. I have a fridge and I reside at Ogbe Hausa in Abakaliki.”

