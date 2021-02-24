Ex-presidential aide, Omokri, speaks on women who share baby bump photos | Ripples Nigeria

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has taken to social media to give his two cents about women who usually post baby bump photos online.

Reno Omokri in his post admonished women to keep reports of their pregnancy secret and take care of themselves rather than make the announcement while they are yet to deliver the baby.

He mentioned that it is better to stay away from the prying eyes of the public rather than feed them with pregnancy photos.

Making allusions to himself and his wife, Reno revealed that his wife recently delivered a baby girl. He stated in the post that nobody knew about it until she delivered the baby a couple of days ago.

He urged other women to implement similar measures.

Here is what he wrote on his social media platform, Twitter during the early hours of Wednesday, February 24.

He wrote;

“My wife had a beautiful baby. We did not post even one baby bump photo.

Only my wife and I knew she was pregnant.

Even if you keep pregnancy private tragedy may still happen. But it is easier to deal with private tragedy than with a very public one”

His statement is coming several days after it was reported that Nigeria entertainment couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcomed their first child together.

The couple remained surreptitious about the expectancy until Monday, February 22 when they revealed they welcomed a baby boy two weeks ago.

