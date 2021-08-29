International
Afghan refugee heading to UK gives birth inside plane
A pregnant Afghan refugee, Soman Noori, fleeing to the UK was delivered of a baby girl inside the plane at 30,000 feet while on an evacuation flight destined for Birmingham.
Noori, 26, was on a flight from Dubai to Birmingham, having previously left Kabul, when she went into labour, Turkish Airlines said.
With no doctor on board, members of the cabin crew delivered the baby girl and promptly named her Havva, or Eve in English.
The airline said both mother and child are healthy.
Ms Noori was travelling with her husband, Taj Moh Hammat, 30, and their two other children.
Turkish Airlines said the flight landed in Kuwait as a precaution before carrying on to Birmingham and landing at 11:45 BST on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen raid maternity hospital, kill 16, including 2 babies in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the final UK evacuation flight purely for Afghan nationals left Kabul airport on Saturday afternoon.
Further flights which leave Kabul will have UK diplomatic and military personnel on board.
A mass airlift has been under way since the Taliban took control of the capital, with a deadline of 31 August in place for foreign troops to leave the country.
https://nypost.com/2021/08/28/woman-fleeing-afghanistan-gives-birth-on-flight-to-uk/
