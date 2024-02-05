Police rescue baby sold for N800,000 by maid in Lagos market

A baby, allegedly sold by a maid for N800,000, has been found in a market in the Shomolu area of Lagos State.

An X user, #Dannysleek, in a now deleted tweets, had on Saturday raised an alarm that a maid hired through an agency absconded with the baby.

According to X user, the maid identified as Ruth Okezie from Anambra State, reportedly absconded with the baby from the home in Shomolu around 2am on Saturday.

After the report went viral on social media, the maid was, however, said to have been found in Ikorodu, without the baby, where she confessed to selling the baby for N800,000.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on his X handle on Monday morning, disclosed that the baby was rescued by the police after she was abandoned in Alade Market in the Shomolu area of the state.

He wrote: “Due to intense manhunt and pressure from the police, the buyer in the early hours of today abandoned the baby in Alade Market, Shomolu. Baby was promptly rescued by the police.

“The baby has since been handed over to her parents after they positively identified her.

“Efforts are still on to apprehend the buyer who is currently on the run.”

