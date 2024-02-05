Metro
Police rescue baby sold for N800,000 by maid in Lagos market
A baby, allegedly sold by a maid for N800,000, has been found in a market in the Shomolu area of Lagos State.
An X user, #Dannysleek, in a now deleted tweets, had on Saturday raised an alarm that a maid hired through an agency absconded with the baby.
According to X user, the maid identified as Ruth Okezie from Anambra State, reportedly absconded with the baby from the home in Shomolu around 2am on Saturday.
After the report went viral on social media, the maid was, however, said to have been found in Ikorodu, without the baby, where she confessed to selling the baby for N800,000.
Read also: Court denies bail for Gov Fubara’s loyalists over terrorism charges
The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on his X handle on Monday morning, disclosed that the baby was rescued by the police after she was abandoned in Alade Market in the Shomolu area of the state.
He wrote: “Due to intense manhunt and pressure from the police, the buyer in the early hours of today abandoned the baby in Alade Market, Shomolu. Baby was promptly rescued by the police.
“The baby has since been handed over to her parents after they positively identified her.
“Efforts are still on to apprehend the buyer who is currently on the run.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...