Metro
Police arrest two on their way to change expiry dates on drugs
Operatives of the Nigeria Police force have arrested two men in Lagos State with some cartons of drugs which they were allegedly transporting to alter the expiry date on them.
Police PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, who made the revelation on Sunday said, “at about 5:40pm yesterday, a patrol team from Okokomaiko Division stopped and searched a Volkswagen LT bus at Afromedia. Found in the bus were seventy cartons of Feed Fine Cyproheptadine Caplets 4g, all with expiry date of 2016.
READ ALSO: Customs hands over seized N4.2b illicit drugs to NDLEA
“The two occupants of the vehicle, Augustine Egemoye ‘m’ aged 60 and Innocent Eremosele ‘m’ aged 35 confessed they were taking the expired drugs to somebody in Alaba who would change the expiry dates and thereafter proceed with the drugs to Port-harcourt to be sold.
“Suspects, drug and the vehicle are currently in custody”.
He further stated that “efforts were on to arrest the owner of the drugs, the individual altering expiry dates and other indicted persons”.
