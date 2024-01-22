Police in Ogun arrest woman for throwing her baby inside river

The Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, said its operatives on Sunday arrested 30-year-old Olubunmi Ajayi for attempting to drown her five-month-old baby, Imole Anifowose, in RSS River, Sagamu.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the command, SP Omolola Odutola, One Olusola Sonaya, who was around the river, assisted in rescuing the baby after her mother threw her into the water.

The baby was said to have been rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention, where she is said to be in stable condition.

The statement read in part: “A five months old baby, one Imole Anifowose, is now in stable condition after one Olusola Sonaya “m” of RSS River Sagamu, averted a premeditated drowning by the mother.

“Following an attempted murder case which occured on the 21st of January 2024 at about 1730hrs that one Oluwabunmi Ajayi “f” aged 30years was sighted by a humanitarian who saw the suspect dropping her little child into the river.

“The person who saw her dropping the child into the river raced to the river and rescued the baby from drowning.

“The baby was rushed to OOUTH for immediate medical attention, and examination, and was reported to have survived the trauma.

“The mother has been apprehended and currently under observation to ascertain her mental health. Effort has been made to contact relatives or the husband to hand over the baby in the hospital, for appropriate welfare.”

