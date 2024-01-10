Police removes Lagos DPO over lawyer’s illegal detention

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has removed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gowon Estate Division, Lagos State, for allegedly detaining a lawyer, Olumide Sonupe, who was seeking justice for his client.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the order for the immediate removal of the DPO identified as Austin Arase, from the Division came from the State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.

Hundeyin stated that the CP relied on findings of an investigative panel which probed allegations made against the DPO over the illegal detention of Sonupe which was made known through a publication on January 4th

“The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the matter upon receipt of the publication,” Hundeyin said.

“CP Fayoade has equally directed the OC Legal of the Command to initiate steps to reach out to the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos State Branch to enable a round table discussion.

“The meeting is towards preventing a recurrence of the avoidable incident and enhancing better Police-Lawyers relationship,” the police spokesman said.

He also promised that the Command would continue to uphold the rule of law and sanction any officer found wanting.

The DPO ran into trouble when the report of the illegal detention of the lawyer was made public via a publication after he had gone to the station to seek justice for his client.

As a result, Sonupe, who was hospitalised after detention by the police, sued the police for damages.

