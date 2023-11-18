News
Police arrests suspected killer of Rivers DPO
Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested one of the suspected killers of the former Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State, Bako Angbashim.
Angbashim, a DPO attached to Ahoada Divisional Police Headquarters in Rivers State, was killed in an ambush by criminals in September.
The spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Yenagoa, identified the suspect as Onyekachi Okowa.
Okowa, according to the spokesman, was the second in command to Gift David Okpara aka TuBaba of the Iceland cult group.
He added that the suspect was arrested on Saturday in Yenagoa following credible intelligence by the operatives.
The statement read: “Police operatives in Bayelsa State have nabbed one of the killers of Late SP Bako Angbashim, former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Rivers State.
“The suspect one Onyekachi Ikowa ‘m’ 43 years, the second in command to TuBaba of the dreaded Icelander cult group, was arrested on 18 November 2023 based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of Late SP Bako Angbashim, in September 2023.
“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Francis Iduh has charged police operatives to fish out any of his cohorts who are hiding in Bayelsa State, he stressed that the Bayelsa Command under his watch would not be a haven for criminals to hide.
“The suspect has been handed over to the Rivers Police Command for further investigation.”
