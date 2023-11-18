News
CCB arraigns Kano anti-graft agency boss for alleged abuse of office, others
The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has arraigned the Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Graft Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja for alleged abuse of office and other charges.
The CCB’s Head of Press, Veronica Kato, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
She said Magaji was arraigned on Thursday on a 10-count charge of breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery, and others.
READ ALSO: Kano anti-graft agency arrests man for alleged N2.3bn fraud
Kato said the Bureau’s investigations revealed the existence of undisclosed bank accounts linked to the defendant to the tune of N394 million.
She said the defendant was however granted bail with the sum of N5 million and two sureties with properties within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...