CCB arraigns Kano anti-graft agency boss for alleged abuse of office, others

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has arraigned the Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Graft Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja for alleged abuse of office and other charges.

The CCB’s Head of Press, Veronica Kato, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said Magaji was arraigned on Thursday on a 10-count charge of breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery, and others.

Kato said the Bureau’s investigations revealed the existence of undisclosed bank accounts linked to the defendant to the tune of N394 million.

She said the defendant was however granted bail with the sum of N5 million and two sureties with properties within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

