Suspected gun runners arrested with 23 pump action rifles in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested three suspected gun-runners and recovered arms and ammunition in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Saturday in Awka that 23 automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He added that the arrest followed weeks of intensive police surveillance of the suspects.

He said: “Three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in Onitsha while the investigation is being expanded.”

