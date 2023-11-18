Military claims troops killed 50 suspected terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday troops have killed at least 50 suspected terrorists and arrested 122 others in different operations across the Northern part of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the troops also arrested 49 suspected oil thieves and rescued 182 hostages in the last week.

He declared that troops have continued to target the leadership and chains of command of the terrorists, and other extremist groups undermining the country’s security.

The spokesman boasted that the ongoing counter-insurgency operations across the country were yielding encouraging results.

Buba said: “The troops recovered 66 assorted weapons and 11,474 assorted ammunition, comprising one conqueror APC, one GPMG, one NSVT gun, one GT3 rifle, 25 AK47 rifles, four pump action gun,s and two locally made AK47 rifles.

“Items recovered also include three locally made guns, one locally made revolver gun, four locally fabricated pistols and four long Dane guns, two locally made hand grenades, one bandolier.

“Others are 574 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 640 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 150 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, five rounds of 9mm ammo, 10,520 live cartridges and five vehicles, 27 mobile phones.”

