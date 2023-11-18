Reps deputy speaker, Kalu advocates establishment of space force to tackle insecurity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Saturday, urged the Federal Government to establish a Space Force to tackle the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements in the country.

Kalu, who made the call at a two-day retreat organised for members of the House Committee on Defence by the National Defence College in Abuja, said the specialised force would assist the existing security agencies in defending the country’s territorial integrity.

He said: “It is high time Nigeria moved from the usual and known mechanism for fighting insurgencies into space to achieve unusual results.

READ ALSO: Reps deliberate bill for creation of arms control centre to tackle insecurity in ECOWAS

“I have seen you struggle to meet the challenges and the dynamic demands of security, all of which are issues that have gone around the space.

“In some countries, you have space service chiefs. What are we doing about that?

“Some of the warfare is now taking place in the space and I can assure you, if we ignore that, we will not be doing justice to the mandate of protecting the territorial borders of this country.

“So it is high time we start looking beyond what happens here, think about what happens up there, the space.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now