60 terrorists reportedly killed in fresh supremacy battle between Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno

At least 60 terrorists have been reportedly killed in a fresh supremacy battle between Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the news in a post on his X platform, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

He said heavy fighting broke out between the two groups at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte local government area of Borno State at about 2:00 p.m., with the commanders of the two groups killed in the battle.

Makama added that the clash followed the recent killing of ISWAP fighters by the rival group during raids on their hideouts in the region.

The two terror groups have clashed several times over ideological differences and other reasons in the past.

He wrote: “Scores of fighters from the Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihd, Boko Haram, and the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, including their commanders were killed during an infighting in the North East of Borno State.

“Reports indicated that a heavy fight broke out between the two groups at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA at about 1400 hours.

“Intelligence sources disclosed that six boats belonging to the Bakura Buduma faction and four JAS elements boats, all full of fighters were destroyed.

“The sources said the casualties on both sides could be more than 60 as the infighting continued.”

