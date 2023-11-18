News
Police arrests teacher, two others over alleged defilement of three-year-old pupil in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu have arrested three people in connection with the sexual assault of a three-year-old pupil in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Enugu, said the arrest of the three men was part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual molestation of the girl, a pupil of Tenderlink School in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.
Those arrested by the police are a teacher, a driver, and an attendant in the school.
The state government has since shut down the school pending the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.
READ ALSO: Troops kill 2 suspected IPOB members, arrest commander in Enugu
Ndukwe said: “Preliminary investigation proves that the child (name withheld) was found to have been sexually molested, with physical injuries and patches of blood observed on her private part, after the school bus dropped her at home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
“This is in addition to the receipt of similar complaints by parents of other children in the school.
“Three suspects, comprising the victim’s female teacher, the school’s bus attendant, and the driver have been arrested for interrogation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...