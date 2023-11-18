Police arrests teacher, two others over alleged defilement of three-year-old pupil in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested three people in connection with the sexual assault of a three-year-old pupil in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Enugu, said the arrest of the three men was part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual molestation of the girl, a pupil of Tenderlink School in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Those arrested by the police are a teacher, a driver, and an attendant in the school.

The state government has since shut down the school pending the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

Ndukwe said: “Preliminary investigation proves that the child (name withheld) was found to have been sexually molested, with physical injuries and patches of blood observed on her private part, after the school bus dropped her at home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“This is in addition to the receipt of similar complaints by parents of other children in the school.

“Three suspects, comprising the victim’s female teacher, the school’s bus attendant, and the driver have been arrested for interrogation.”

