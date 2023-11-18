News
EFCC to arraign NAF officials detained for security breach
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to charge the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel who stormed its office in Kaduna on Friday to free their detained colleague to court.
The commission had on Monday detained six NAF officers who attempted to free suspected internet fraudsters arrested by its operatives at a residential Inn and Disney Chicken Eatery Barnawa in Kaduna on Monday.
The matter took a twist on Friday morning when six officers invaded the commission’s office in Hilux patrol vans to forcibly release their detained colleagues.
The operatives engaged themselves in a shouting match before normalcy was restored following intervention by senior officers from both sides.
The EFCC later released the detained military officers after a meeting between the leadership of the two organisations.
READ ALSO: EFCC releases military officers detained for security breach
The EFCC ‘s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Saturday that the NAF officers were released in compliance with the commission’s bail procedures.
“The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, personnel released on administrative bail by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, November 17, 2023, will be charged to court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.
“The Commission reiterates the fact that no one is above the law and due process will be followed in bringing the case to a conclusion.”
