Troops kill 2 suspected IPOB members, arrest commander in Enugu

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Friday killed two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s alleged hideout in Imufu, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the troops operating under the auspices of Operation UDO KA II, also recovered three Semi Automatic Pump Action rifles and a locally-fabricated single barrel gun during the raid.

He added that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies.

The spokesman revealed that the troops equally arrested a notorious Eastern Security Network (ESN) Commander, Mr. Ezege, in a separate sting operation at Obinagu in Udi LGA.

Nwachukwu said: “The arrested ESN commander recently threatened to unleash mayhem in Enugu State via his viral video and audio message circulated on some social media platforms. The uspect is currently in custody for further investigations.

READ ALSO: Security agents arrest five suspected IPOB members in Anambra and Imo raids

“Troops of 130 Battalion, operating in 13 Brigade Area of Responsibility under 82 Division in collaboration with DSS operatives also smashed a notorious syndicate of gun runners at Obudu in Cross River State. The operation followed credible intelligence revealing the illicit activities of the gun runners in the Obudu and Biaju general areas.

“The leader of the syndicate was nabbed in the sting operation, alongside his accomplices comprising two Nigerians and two Cameroonians.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accomplices purchased firearms which they, in turn, sell to a middle man, who supplies the arms and ammunition to Ambazonian Separatists in the Republic of Cameroon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now