Troops kill three suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have killed three suspected bandits in a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the troops carried out the operation on August 5.

He added that the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 magazines and eight motorcycles.

The spokesman said: “The troops also recovered three locally made magazines, six mobile phones, drugs and charms.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, who is also the Force Commander, Operational Whirl Punch, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi commended the gallant troops and charged them to sustain the tempo and aggressiveness against all criminal elements.”

