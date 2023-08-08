Gov Alia forwards three additional commissioner nominees to Benue Assembly

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has forwarded names of three additional commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The names of the nominees were attached to the letter forwarded to the parliament and read by the Speaker, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The governor had on July 27 sent a list of 14 commissioner nominees to the House for confirmation.

The figure, therefore, brought the number of nominees to 17.

READ ALSO: Gov Alia approves new retirement age for teachers in Benue

The nominees are – Mrs. Joyce Luga, Mr. Omale Omale, Mr. Yarmar Ortese, Mr. Fredrick Ikyaan, Mr. Kwaghgba Amande, Mr. Mathew Abo, Mr. Tiza Imojime, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji and Mr. Martins Shaagee.

Others are – Mr. Michael Oglagba, Mrs. Ann Itodo, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim, Mr. Ugwu Odoh, Mr .Terkimbi Ikyange, Mr. Nick Eworo and Mr. Awuna Orpin.

The speaker said the screening of the nominees would commence on Thursday and urged them to submit their curriculum vitae to the House on Wednesday for scrutiny.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now