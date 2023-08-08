News
Gov Alia forwards three additional commissioner nominees to Benue Assembly
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has forwarded names of three additional commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
The names of the nominees were attached to the letter forwarded to the parliament and read by the Speaker, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh, at the plenary on Tuesday.
The governor had on July 27 sent a list of 14 commissioner nominees to the House for confirmation.
The figure, therefore, brought the number of nominees to 17.
The nominees are – Mrs. Joyce Luga, Mr. Omale Omale, Mr. Yarmar Ortese, Mr. Fredrick Ikyaan, Mr. Kwaghgba Amande, Mr. Mathew Abo, Mr. Tiza Imojime, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji and Mr. Martins Shaagee.
Others are – Mr. Michael Oglagba, Mrs. Ann Itodo, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim, Mr. Ugwu Odoh, Mr .Terkimbi Ikyange, Mr. Nick Eworo and Mr. Awuna Orpin.
The speaker said the screening of the nominees would commence on Thursday and urged them to submit their curriculum vitae to the House on Wednesday for scrutiny.
