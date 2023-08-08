Fuel subsidy: Senate, labour meet in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday met with the organized labour at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Senate President, Godwill Akpabio and other principal officers of the Red Chamber.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Comrade Joe Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo, led leaders of the organized labour to the meeting.

The NLC had last Wednesday Nigerians out on a nationwide rally to protest the removal of fuel subsidy and policy initiatives of the current administration.

READ ALSO: Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders amidst fuel subsidy protest

The labour unions are demanding the reduction in the pump price of fuel following the removal of subsidy and increase in minimum wage among others.

In a chat with journalists before the meeting, Ajaero said the meeting was at the request of the lawmakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now