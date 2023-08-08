News
Tinubu meets Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The former minister of finance was accompanied to the State House by a former Minister of State for Health, Dr. Ali Pate.
Pate is one of the 45 ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate.
President Tinubu and Okonjo-Iweala last met with Tinubu during the leadership summit held in Paris, France, in June.
