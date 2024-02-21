Politics
Benue Assembly sacks three caretaker committee chairmen for alleged misconduct
The Benue State House of Assembly voted on Tuesday to remove three local government council caretaker chairmen from their positions.
The official statement cited “allegations of gross misconduct and embezzlement of council revenues” as the reason for the decision.
The affected chairmen were Tervershima Abraham Agber of Gboko LGA; Reverend Gideon Haanongon of Ukum LGA; and Francis Zazan of Katsina-Ala LGA.
Benue Assembly lifts suspension of two lawmakers
The sacking of the trio followed a letter from Governor Hyacinth Alia that was read on the floor of the Assembly by the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, who thereafter sought the approval of the House. The lawmakers unanimously responded in the affirmative.
The House thereafter confirmed the names of nominees brought before the floor by Governor Alia for the replacement of the dismissed chairmen.
Verlumun Avar for Gboko council, Victor Iorzaa for Ukum LGA and Justin Shaku for Katsina-Ala were subsequently confirmed.
