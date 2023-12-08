Benue Assembly lifts suspension of two lawmakers

The Benue State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension slammed on two lawmakers.

The House on Monday suspended four lawmakers for three months for disrupting the legislative activities.

However, the duo of Anthony Agom from Okpokwu State Constituency and his colleague from Gwer-West, Solomon Gyila, were pardoned following an appeal by a lawmaker representing Ohimini Constituency, Isaac Ochekiliye, at Friday’s plenary in Makurdi.

The other two lawmakers are – Douglas Akya (Makurdi South) and Cephas Dyiko (Konshisha).

Ochekiliye urged the House to lift the suspension on the four lawmakers so that their constituents did not miss their effective representation.

He appealed to the speaker and principal officers of the House to reconsider action and recall the lawmakers.

In his remark, the member representing Adoka/Ugboju Constituency, Michael Audu, corroborated his colleague’s remark and appealed that the suspension be lifted to ensure their return for effective representation of their people.

The Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, in his ruling, said the decision was not personal but for the interest of the state.

Dajoh said Agom and Gyila have shown remorse and would be recalled while the remaining two lawmakers would be granted more time to show remorse for their actions.

