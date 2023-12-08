Ogun offers N50m reward for information on killers of finance director

Ogun State Government, on Friday, said it would give a N50 million reward to anybody who could provide information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, the former Director of Finance and Administration attached to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Oyekanmi, aged 51, was last Wednesday, November 29 killed by gunmen at the Kuto Flyover Bridge, Abeokuta.

The deceased, alongside two others, were accosted by the gun-wielding hoodlums while returning to the Governor’s Office with money said to have been withdrawn from two major commercial banks within Abeokuta metropolis.

The gunmen killed Oyekanmi and made away with the huge cash.

Read also: Court grants ex-AGF Adoke permission to celebrate Xmas, New Year in UAE

Lamenting the development, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said that the killing of the senior civil servant left his cabinet devastated and traumatised, promising not to leave any stone unturned until the killers are brought to justice.

The state government, in a statement on Friday, has however said that a cash reward of N50 million awaits whoever provides information that can help the security agents to unravel the killers.

The statement read in part: “Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50m for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, on 30th November, 2023 in Abeokuta.

“Information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now