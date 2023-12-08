Ogun govt places N50m bounty on finance director’s suspected killers

The Ogun State government has promised a N50 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected killers of the former Director of Finance and Administration in the Governor’s Office, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Suspected armed robbers killed the 51-year-old at the Kuto Bridge in Abeokuta on November 29.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, announced the measure in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

The statement read: “The Ogun State government has announced a reward of N50 million for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration (DFA), Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, on 29th November 2023 in Abeokuta.”

