Ogun govt alerts border communities on floods

The Ogun State Government has alerted communities between Lagos and Ogun States to relocate to avoid flood disasters.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, who made the call at a press conference in Abeokuta, listed the communities to include Akute, Isheri, Mowe, Ibafo, Riverside Estate, and other border communities between both states.

He said the call followed a prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on flood in the state.

He warned the residents of the state to be ready for flash floods with the state expecting 3,646mm of rainfall between April and November this year.

Oresanya said: “Residents are advised to desist from the temptation of building on run-off routes and placement of temporary structures and containers or extension of business premises on top of drains in markets and public places.

“In preparation for the inevitable impact of the natural pattern of rainfall predicted for the year 2023, residents in the following areas at Onikoko, Sokori, and Arakanga areas in Abeokuta, Owa, and Yemule riverbanks in Ijebu-Ode, Eruwuru in Sagamu, Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, Isaka Owode in Ado-Odo Ota, Owode, Igijo, Ilaro, and Ijoko should expect flash floods due to heavy rainfall within short periods.

READ ALSO: Ogun govt assures lowland area residents Oyan dam won’t cause flooding

“The second season will have a prolonged impact in wetlands such as Alagbole, Akute, Isheri, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Mowe, Ibafo, Kara, Onihale, Ebute Kimobi, and Riverside Estate.

“These areas will witness coastal flooding due to the tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from a natural rise in sea-level coupled with possible release of excessive water from the Oya Dam. Residents of these areas should be prepared to relocate temporarily from these areas during the second season of rainfall if required.

“Furthermore, farmers in the state are advised to complete the harvest in the month of August and avoid farming and livestock rearing along the flood plain to prevent the adverse impact of intense flooding of the second season of rainfalls.

“In realization of the inter boundary impact of flooding, we wish to reassure residents of the state that we have effective collaboration with the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) and the neighbouring states of Lagos and Oyo, especially as it relates to the release of water from Oyan Dam.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now