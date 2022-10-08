Ogun govt assures lowland area residents Oyan dam won’t cause flooding

The Ogun State Government has told residents of Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Abule Otun in Abeokuta and others residing in lowland areas not to panic over any imminent flood taking over the place as a result of excessive release of water from the Oyan Dam.

Residents in the areas had been living in fear as flood wrecked havoc in other parts of the country.

Ola Oresanya, the state Commissioner for Environment, who gave the assurance during a visit to the dam, noted that the facility was operating at 56 per cent of its water carriage capacity and this meant that there was no excess water which could cause flooding in the flood-prone towns.

According to him, “The dam is even looking at how to accommodate more water for irrigation as they are not even anxious about any release. The concern of the management team of Oyan dam is how to have enough water for use during the dry season rather than releasing any water that will cause flooding.’’

Read also: FLOODING: Bauchi Gov urges Nigerian govt to actualize Kafin Zaki Dam project

Allaying the fear of residents, Oresanya claimed that flooding in the areas and at the Lagos border towns may be due to encroachment on river tributaries as well as from tidal lock arising from high rise in sea level which would have ripple effects on those towns because they are close to the lagoon.

He equally urged residents of those towns to practice safe environmental practices, ensure that wastes are not disposed of in canals and avoid activities that can trigger a flood.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now