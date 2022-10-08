Metro
Ondo court remands 18-year-old for strangling mother to death
An 18-year-old boy, Tope Momoh, has been remanded at the Ondo State Custodial Centre by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, for allegedly strangling his mother, Stella Momoh, to death.
The teenager reportedly murdered his mother during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, on September 6, according to the prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin.
The suspect was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus
on a one-count charge for murder, an offence which contravenes Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.
Akintimehin told the court that during interrogation, Tope had allegedly confessed that he strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard.
Akintimehin also told the court that the cause of the sudden death of the deceased was not known, until her son claimed to be responsible.
In his ruling, Al-Yunnus ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 20, 2022.
