The shame is too much, I rather die, woman who stole baby in Bauchi pleads for forgiveness

A 30 years old woman who recently stole an 8 months old twin baby from the ward of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi has said that she prefers death than the shame she brought upon herself by the act.

The woman who looked remorseful while speaking with Journalists at the headquarters of Bauchi State Police Command said that the consequences of the shame was too much for her to bear.

According to her, “I have realized my mistakes, you can only feel what I felt when you find yourself in my precarious situation before you know, it has become a wound in my heart to the extent that I prefer that I am dead by now than stand this shame I am facing now.

“I am like a walking corpse, I am ready to die now but I demand for total forgiveness from God and everyone hurt by my actions. If I found favour of forgiveness from the parents of the baby, I will be very grateful to God”.

The woman however denied that she was from Dull in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State as was earlier reported when the story first broke out in September saying, “My name is Sukyama Irmiya, I am from Kanam LGA in Plateau State. I am 30 years old” .

Asked what brought her to Bauchi, she explained that, “I came to Bauchi to see a Doctor and from there I went to the Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) to see a Doctor but I later changed my mind because of the condition I found myself”.

She narrated that, “I thought that even if I met the Doctor, it is all about child bearing and I don’t have a husband because I have been chased out of my marriage, so there’s no hope of child bearing” .

On how she was able to do what she did, Sukyama Irmiya said that, “I then went into the ward and stole a child. I stole the child because I want it, I want to take care of it as my own child, that was the reason I went for a newly born baby” .

According to her, “I had tried adopting one but I couldn’t get because there was no infant child available at the orphanage I went to. I did not do it with any ulterior motives, I just want a baby so that I too will be called a mother”.

“After taking the baby, I went to the village with it, it was there I was discovered after a thorough investigation and discreet following by security operatives. I took the baby to Kanam”, she said.

She stressed that, “I repeat that I did it with the good intentions of raising the baby from the bottom of my heart. I am begging for forgiveness from the parents and other people affected by the act, I want God to forgive me, the authority should be lenient with me. I know that I have offended God, please, forgive me”.

Speaking further, she said that, “I went into the hospital confidently, entered the ward and met the woman, I engaged her in friendly conversations and she loosened up with me” .

According to her, “I asked her if she had twins and she answered yes, I then asked her, now that you are sick, how are you breastfeeding the children, she told me that she was giving them milk. I asked her if I can take him to see how he looks, and, she allowed me to do that”.

Sukyama Irmiya added that, “Immediately I took the baby, my heart told me to act as the mother and go, I then told her that I was coming and I just left the hospital and went away with the baby. I followed the main entrance to the main road and boarded a Keke and went to the village called Za’a in Kanam LGA”.

She concluded saying, “I am calling on people like me not to succumb to the antics of the devil, it was the devil that pushed me to do that, they should rather get close to God for solutions to all problems”.

By Yemi Kanji

