Two siblings die in Kano building collapse

Two siblings were killed in a collapsed building in Kano State on Friday.

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the one-storey building was located in the Kofar Mata Hauren Gadagi area of Kano.

He said the victims were between the ages of 11 and 15 years.

However, the victims’ eldest brother was rescued from the building alive.

Abdullahi said: “We received a distress call at about 10:50 p.m., on Friday from one Jamilu Salisu-Zango that the 50 feet x 40 feet structure used as a dwelling house collapsed from the top floor.

“We sent our rescue team to the scene and the three siblings were brought out of the debris. Two of them were unconscious.

“The victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Special Hospital for medical attention where doctors confirmed two of the siblings dead.

“The corpses were handed over to the police at Kofar Wambai Police Station while an investigation into the accident is ongoing.”

