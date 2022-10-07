Tragedy as Kano records two accidental deaths from drowning

Kano State Fire Service has announced the loss of one Sadiq Isah, a 12-year-old boy who drowned in a pond at Jingibawa village, Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the agency, who made the confirmation today, explained that the agency’s control room had earlier received a distress call at 10:25 am on Friday.

Upon arrival, Abdullahi noted that the rescue team was able to retrieve the boy from his unconscious state after accidentally falling into a pond during a swimming spree.

Meanwhile, the agency equally confirmed that he had handed over the body of the deceased to the Village Head of Jingibawa, Alhaji Magaji Abdullahi after being confirmed dead by health officials.

Speaking further, the agency added that another man, aged 20, lost his life in an open water at Ruwan Mubi Kofar Nasarawa, Kano municipal Local Government Area.

Abdullahi pointed out that, one Ibrahim Nura reported a drowning incident to the State Fire Service on Thursday at 4:19 pm.

He said that a rescue team was quickly mobilised where they evacuated and conveyed the body to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist hospital.

He assured the community that an investigation had since been kicked off in a bid to unravel the identity of the man and the mystery behind the unfortunate incident.

He urged the residents to contact the State Fire Service, for any useful information about the unknown victim.

By: Mohammed Taoheed

