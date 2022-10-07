Police rescues nine victims of human trafficking in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Daura, a prominent town in the state.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the victims, who were all female, were taken to the headquarters of the command in Katsina on Wednesday evening.

SP Gambo Isah, Public Relations Officer of the Command, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

He explained that the victims were rescued on Wednesday evening when the police team swooped on a grey area in the town, saying that the driver who brought the victims from Kano to Daura absconded them on sighting the police.

In the words of the police boss, the victims confessed during profiling that they were heading for Libya through Niger Republic.

Isah said: “On the 29, September 2022 at about 4pm, based on credible intelligence, the Command raided a criminal hideout at Daura Local Government Area and rescued the following victims of human trafficking: Timilaye Ojo, 26, of Lagos State; Blessing Joseph, 19, of Edo State; Khadija Abdullahi, 29, of Ondo State; Safiyyat Ahmed, 21, of Lagos State; Precious Nuhu, 22, of Kaduna State; Bolanle Adewusi, 32, of Ogun State; Okpoekwu Eunice, 28, of Enugu State; Kabirat Azeez, 19, of Ondo State, and Taiwo Adeolo, 27, of Ondo State.

“In the course of investigation, the victims stated that they were conveyed from Kano State to Daura by a driver, who on sighting the Police team, abandoned the victims and took to his heels. They further stated that they are en route to Libya through the Niger Republic border.”

The police spokesperson pointed out that investigation had commenced on the case “with a view to arresting the fleeing suspect.”

By Mohammed Taoheed

