Connect with us

Metro

Abuja-Kaduna train service to start soon —Minister

Published

48 seconds ago

on

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has said that the Abuja-Kaduna train services will commence operations ‘soon’ after terror attacks that led to kidnap of many of its passengers.

Coming barely 48 hours after the 23 remaining victims were released by the terrorists, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, made this known on Friday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that some unknown insurgents had attacked Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28, 2022, abducted 168 passengers and shot dead eight other passengers.

But the release of the victims has been in batches since then, with the last 23 being the last to be released recently.

In his reaction to questions as to when the train services would resume operations, Sambo noted that it would have been so insensitive to begin operations knowing full well that both the victims and their relatives were going through trauma.

Read also: Buhari commends military over release of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

The Transportation minister added that to resume train services, some security steps had to be taken to forestall a recurrence, saying that these measures included long- and short-term plans.

The minister insisted that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the victims, noting that the government would not support the payment of ransom.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eleven + five =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...