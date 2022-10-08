Abuja-Kaduna train service to start soon —Minister

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has said that the Abuja-Kaduna train services will commence operations ‘soon’ after terror attacks that led to kidnap of many of its passengers.

Coming barely 48 hours after the 23 remaining victims were released by the terrorists, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, made this known on Friday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that some unknown insurgents had attacked Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28, 2022, abducted 168 passengers and shot dead eight other passengers.

But the release of the victims has been in batches since then, with the last 23 being the last to be released recently.

In his reaction to questions as to when the train services would resume operations, Sambo noted that it would have been so insensitive to begin operations knowing full well that both the victims and their relatives were going through trauma.

The Transportation minister added that to resume train services, some security steps had to be taken to forestall a recurrence, saying that these measures included long- and short-term plans.

The minister insisted that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the victims, noting that the government would not support the payment of ransom.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

