NRC increases trips on Abuja-Kaduna train route

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has reintroduced two additional train trips on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

The management of the corporation disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by the Manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), Mr. Pascal Nnorli.

He said the additional service would begin on Sunday.

The NRC reduced trips along the corridor after one of the trains derailed near the Abuja station in January.

The corporation assured its passengers of their safety with the introduction of certain measures such as social distancing and regular sanitation.

The statement read: “The additional train service will resume on Sunday, June 4, with the following train trips:

”AK1 departs IDU (Abuja) at 0945hrs, KA2 departs RIGASA (Kaduna) at 1330hrs, AK3 departs IDU (Abuja) at 1500hrs.

”Subsequently from Monday, June 5, KA2 will depart RIGASA (Kaduna) at 0800hrs, AK1 will depart IDU (Abuja) at 0945hrs, KA4 will depart RIGASA, (Kaduna) at 1330hrs and AK3 will depart IDU(Abuja) at 1500hrs.

”However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart RIGASA (Kaduna) at 0700hrs and AK3 will depart IDU (Abuja) at 1500hrs.”

