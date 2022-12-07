Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims demand compensation from Nigerian govt

The kidnapped victims of the train attack on the Abuja-Kaduna have demanded compensation from the Federal Government to ease their lives.

This came shortly after the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route on Monday.

The March 28 deadly attack led to the kidnap of 63 passengers by terrorists and the death of no fewer than nine others.

The victims were later released in batches following negotiations with the terrorists by both the government and individuals.

READ ALSO:Govt resumes Abuja-Kaduna train service, hikes ticket prices

Mariam Idris and Bala Mohammed, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the victims on Tuesday, decried the horrors undergone at the hands of terrorists and the resultant implications for their survival.

They also lamented the failure of the Federal Government to fulfill the promises made immediately after their release in October.

The victims noted that they had suffered untold depression and psychological disorder deserving of medical attention.

Mariam said: “The Federal Government officials collected our contact and promised to get back to us. But up till now, nobody has done that. Most of us that were working in private organisations lost our jobs because our employers had to replace us. They could not wait for us. We lost our sources of income.”

“The health challenge we are facing now is very critical. Our demand is that the Federal Government should come to our rescue because the trauma we are facing now is very critical. We don’t have money to go to the hospital to take care of our health”, Muhammad said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now