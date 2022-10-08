Katsina flood claims 24 lives as rainstorm render 18,245 homeless —SEMA

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the death of 24 people, while about 18,245 have been rendered homeless as flood and rainstorm continue to wreck havoc in parts of the state.

Spokesman of SEMA in the state, Umar Muhammad, who confirmed this while briefing journalists on Friday in the state capital, said the deaths and destructions were recorded in all the 34 Local Government Areas of the state during the 2022 rainy season.

“This rainy season has been devastating for us in Katsina State. So far, we have recorded 24 deaths while several other persons sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the natural disasters.

“16,625 houses were damaged by the disasters, and 1,620 farmlands submerged in Kafur, Danja and Ingawa LGAs, while 18,245 people have been rendered homeless due to the rainstorm,” Muhammad said.

He added that properties and farm produce worth millions of naira were also destroyed as a result of the flooding.

“The agency has already assessed the affected houses and farmlands in order to assist the victims, while the state government would soon start distribution of relief assistance to the victims,” he added.

