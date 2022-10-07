EFCC re-arraigns businessman for alleged $22.6m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a businessman, Akinola Ogunlewe for alleged $22.6 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He was re-arraigned alongside his company, B.C.E. Consulting Engineers Limited, on a 12-count charge of forgery, obtaining fraudulent documents, and criminal possession and money laundering on October 4.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests DJ for impersonating Portable

The defense counsel, Agbo Adeboruwa (SAN), told the court that he had filed an application for the dismissal of the charges.

However, the prosecution counsel, Bala Sangha, said a counter affidavit opposing the application had been placed before the court.

Justice A.R. Muhammed adjourned the matter to October 26.

The judge allowed the defendant to continue with his bail.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now