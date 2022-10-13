Ogun govt seals four hospitals for negligence, poor environment, others

The Ogun State government has shut down four private hospitals in the state over alleged professional misconduct.

The affected hospitals were Ise Oluwa Hospital, Obada, Rainmond Hospital, Papalanto, Divine Glory Hospital, Papalanto, and Ise Oluwa Hospital Annex, Papalanto.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this during a monitoring exercise on Thursday.

Coker, who was represented at the exercise by the Director of Hospital Services in the ministry, Dr. Solomon Sokunbi, accused a doctor at Ise Oluwa Hospital of writing a medical report to a patient.

She said other three hospitals were sealed for lack of qualified medical staff, non-registration of the premises, medical negligence, and unhygienic environment among other offenses.

The commissioner said: “The State Government’s goal of achieving universal health coverage could not be realized without the involvement of the private sector, but things must be done in line with global best practices.

“In Ogun State, we have rules and regulations guiding the registration of health facilities. As such, whenever our monitoring team discovers that a hospital has deviated from the regulations, we have no choice but to close it down. This is one of our measures to ensure that no life is lost due to the activities of quacks.

“We have categorized facilities into A for doctors, B for nurses, C for laboratories, D for mortuaries, and E and F for others. I want to remind private practitioners that the business of providing medical care to our people must be done in line with the minimum standard. They must continually monitor activities of their facilities even after registration to prevent deviation from the expected standards.”

